It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Hensley Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $86.08 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $144. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Belfair Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $85.95 with free shipping. That's $164 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Sawyer Cove 10x12-Foot Barrel Roof Outdoor Gazebo for $229 with free shipping. That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $74.)
Update: The price has increased to $238. Buy Now
almart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Belfair 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set for $283.56 with free shipping. That's $42 under last week's mention, $365 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Archer Ridge 3-tier 10x12-Foot Gazebo in Brown for $225.20 with free shipping. That's $44 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $93. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Premiere Products Resin Convert-A-Bench in Tan for $99.50. In-cart, the price drops to $96.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $56.96 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago, $67 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Greer Loft Storage Bed in Espresso or Slate for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Big & Tall Recliner in Gray for $299. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $36.97 shipping charge. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
