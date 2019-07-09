New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
$250 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Loveseat with Beige Cushions for $249.97 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures about 62" x 29" x 24"
- UV-treated cushions
Details
Comments
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 5 days ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Gazebo
$229 $272
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart · 6 days ago
BH&G Parker Creek 10x12-Foot Cabin Style Gazebo
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart · 3 days ago
BH&G Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box
$100 $124
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
JCPenney · 9 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $983 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Amazon · 2 days ago
Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella
$95 $157
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$144 $270
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $37 Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Features
- Loveseat
- Two chairs
- Coffee table with glass top
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 2 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$56 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Weathered for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
Features
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G 20" Gear Wall Clock
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
- solid wood legs with metal supports
- seats up to 6
Sign In or Register