Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Loveseat for $182.77 with free shipping. That's $216 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Satilla Outdoor Rocking Loveseat Bench for $83.93 with free shipping. That's $96 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $80.92. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Englewood Heights II Aluminum Outdoor Chaise Lounge for $174.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $166. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Intex Inflatable Empire Chair in assorted colors (Green pictured) for $27.29 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.)
Update: The price has dropped to $34.99. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Wooden Wagon Wheel Bench for $91.99. Coupon code "BENCH2364" cuts the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
