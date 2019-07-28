- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Lounge Chair for $128.66 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.94. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Fayette 5-Piece Patio Wicker Chat Set for $233.97 with free shipping. That's $265 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.
Update: The price fell to $34.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Land Shark Garden Bench for $234.97 with free shipping. That's $115 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $198.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Yaheetech via Amazon offers their Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair for $59.99. Coupon code "K7MAPIMC" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last month, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Audio/Video Tower in Espresso for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens 11" Yana Pot with Stand in Marble/Concrete for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $298.50 with free shipping. That's $26 under our June mention, $152 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $167.10 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from three weeks ago, $233 off list price, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $143.93. Buy Now
