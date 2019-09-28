New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Granary Modern Farmhouse Office Chair
$33 $100
free shipping w/$35

It's $67 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping and avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Free in-store pickup may also be available.)
  • available in several colors (Gray pictured)
  • faux leather upholstery
  • 1-touch pneumatic height adjustment
  • tension/tilt controls
  • 5 caster wheels with antique bronze finish
  • 250-lb. weight capacity
