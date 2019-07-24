New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
BH&G Granary Modern Farmhouse Bookcase
$80 $140
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's $25 under our October mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
  • adjustable shelves
  • cupped metal drawer pulls
  • Model: BH17-084-099
Comments
