New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Flynn Credenza
$111 $215
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Flynn Credenza in White for $110.92 with free shipping. That's $114 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 47.5" x 19" x 28"
  • accommodates most flat panel TVs up to 55” and weighing 50 -lbs. or less
  • sliding door
  • 2 storage drawers
  • Model: BH47-021-199-13
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register