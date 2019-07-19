Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Fayette 5-Piece Patio Wicker Chat Set for $233.97 with free shipping. That's $265 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two 31.5" x 26.2" x 38.6" chairs
- two 22" x 21" x 20.3" ottomans
- 20" x 20" x 20.9" table
Published 54 min ago
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Belfair 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set for $378.97 plus $49.97 for shipping. That's $270 off and the lowest price Buy Now
- all-weather gray cushions
- driftwood-shaded synthetic wicker
Walmart offers the Land Shark Garden Bench for $234.97 with free shipping. That's $115 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FSC poplar wood
- waterproof paint finish
- measures 24" x 54" x 36.25"
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.
Update: The price fell to $34.99. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $198.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- measures 40" x 30" x 38"
- made from FSC Poplar wood
- 300-lb. weight capacity
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45" in Dark Oak for $27.90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $32.09. Buy Now
- top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
- cabinet supports up to 44 lbs.
- measures 47.24" x 14.49" x 24.02"
- Model: BH48-084-899-01
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
