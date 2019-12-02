Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 46 mins ago
BH&G Farris 31.5" Square Gas Fire Pit Table
$79 $279
free shipping

That's $134 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $171 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • produces up to 50,000 BTUs
  • adjustable control
  • spark-ignition button
  • measures 31.5" x 31.5" x 17.3"
  • Model: BH18-093-999-04
