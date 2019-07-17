New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Farmhouse Coffee Table
$49 $120
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse Coffee Table in Dark Brown for $49.16 with free shipping. That's $3 under our June mention, $71 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • measures about 43" x 23" x 18"
  • faux concrete tabletop
  • Model: BH17-084-098-50
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register