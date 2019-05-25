Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Emerald Coast 10x12-Foot Pergola for $274 with free shipping. That's a $43 drop since last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by at least $70.) Buy Now
Features
  • cross supports and poles with hidden anchor system
  • UV-rated fabric
  • adjustable canopy
  • Model: BH15-092-099-04