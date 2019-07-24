New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Elliot Rectangular Coffee Table
$93 $230
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Elliot Rectangular Coffee Table in Natural Wooden Finish for $92.84. That's $137 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures about 48" x 24" x 20"
  • lower shelf for storage
  • wood finish
  • Model: BH18-084-099-74
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tables Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register