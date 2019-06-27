Walmart · 23 hrs ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
  • solid wood legs with metal supports
  • seats up to 6
