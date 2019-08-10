- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Devon Coffee Table for $106.69 with free shipping. That's $123 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Farmhouse Dining Table in Black/Oak for $57.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Elliot Rectangular Coffee Table in Natural Wooden Finish for $92.84. That's $137 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bankston 6-Person Dining Table in Espresso for $59.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Genevieve Console Table for $69.41 with free shipping. That's $71 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today.
Update: The price has increased to $282.35. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Southern Enterprises Terrarium Display End Table for $129.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most merchants charge around $180. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 42" Wooden Foosball Coffee Table for $227.18 with free shipping. That's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Watson Sofa Table in Dark Brown for $141.09 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Sawyer Cove 10x12-Foot Barrel Roof Outdoor Gazebo for $229 with free shipping. That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $74.)
Update: The price has increased to $245. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Queen-Size Chevron Plaid Blanket in Grey/Black for $9.86 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
