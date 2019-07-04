New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$159 $349
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Dalton Park 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Mocha for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 40" x 40" x 36.25" table
- 4 chairs
- Model: BH12-084-499-04
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 6 days ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
- solid wood legs with metal supports
- seats up to 6
Walmart · 5 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Bryant Dining Table
$84 $215
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bryant Dining Table in Deep Coffee for $84 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $115. Buy Now
Features
- measures 58.5" x 35.5" x 30"
- seats 6
- Model: BH18-084-097-46
Amazon · 6 days ago
Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set
$125 $150
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Sobro Smart Coffee Table
$1,299 $1,499
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's $200 off and is the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $222 less in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
Features
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $107.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 1 day ago
BH&G Parker Creek 10x12-Foot Cabin Style Gazebo
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart · 2 days ago
BH&G 20" Gear Wall Clock
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
Sign In or Register