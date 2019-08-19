New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
BH&G Brecken 5-Piece Patio Chat Set
$207 $429
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Brecken 5-Piece Patio Chat Set for $206.92 with free shipping. That's $112 under last week's mention, $222 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 chairs
  • 2 ottomans
  • 17.71" x 17.71" chat table
  • UV-treated cushions
Details
Comments
