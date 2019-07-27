New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Big & Tall Recliner
$299 $499
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Big & Tall Recliner in Gray for $299. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $36.97 shipping charge. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • supports up to 350-lbs.
  • in-arm storage and USB charging port
  • Model: BH1702209801
