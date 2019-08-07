- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Better Homes & Gardens Super Soft Sherpa Throw Blanket for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Sawyer Cove 10x12-Foot Barrel Roof Outdoor Gazebo for $229 with free shipping. That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $74.)
Update: The price has increased to $245. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Greer Loft Storage Bed in Espresso or Slate for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Archer Ridge 3-tier 10x12-Foot Gazebo in Brown for $225.20 with free shipping. That's $44 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $93. Buy Now
