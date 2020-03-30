Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Computer Desk w/ USB Charging Ports
$82 $155
free shipping

If you're working from home now (or having class!) you're going to want some designated space for a good desk. This is $73 off and a good price for a desk like this, so whether you're working or learning, this is the deal for you. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It is available in Light Brown/Black.
  • Clayton Oak finish
  • 2 USB ports
  • 2 shelves
  • measures 30.5" x 23.38" x 47.38"
