Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Country Coffee Table in Black/Pine for $100 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Farmhouse Dining Table in Black/Oak for $57.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Elliot Rectangular Coffee Table in Natural Wooden Finish for $92.84. That's $137 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Genevieve Console Table for $69.41 with free shipping. That's $71 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ansley Console Table in White for $65.17 with free shipping. That's $119 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 42" Wooden Foosball Coffee Table for $227.18 with free shipping. That's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Watson Sofa Table in Dark Brown for $141.09 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sauder Cottage Road Lift-Top Coffee Table for $157.33 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Wade Logan Madilynn Coffee Table with Storage in White for $186.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $182.99. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Computer Desk with Filing Drawers in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
