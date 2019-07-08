New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$323 $406
$13 shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Piper Ridge 4-Piece Outdoor Conversation Set for $323.10 plus $12.97 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- two chairs
- one loveseat
- one table
Details
Related Offers
Walmart · 6 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Gazebo
$229 $272
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart · 5 days ago
BH&G Parker Creek 10x12-Foot Cabin Style Gazebo
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart · 2 days ago
BH&G Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box
$100 $124
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
BestMassage Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Chair 2-Pack
$52 $65
free shipping
Ending today, Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Chair 2-Pack in Brown for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable from 90° to 145°
- adjustable headrest
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
JCPenney · 6 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Amazon · 1 day ago
Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella
$95 $157
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 6 days ago
BH&G 20" Gear Wall Clock
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
- solid wood legs with metal supports
- seats up to 6
Walmart · 2 wks ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in
Weathered or White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- Supports up to 300 lbs.
- Upholstered cushion
