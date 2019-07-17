Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Dalton Park 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Mocha for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- 40" x 40" x 36.25" table
- 4 chairs
- Model: BH12-084-499-04
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bankston 6-Person Dining Table in Espresso for $59.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- measures 58.5" x 35.5" x 30"
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today. Buy Now
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same in a different color
- measures 55" x 35" x 30"
- butterfly leaf
- Model: OWTEXBR
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same price
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.98 with free shipping. That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated self-circulating pump
- bubbler and 360° spray fountain heads
- measures 22.25" x 29.5"
- Model: 30386M01
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
