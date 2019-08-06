- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Mercer 5-Piece Counter Height Dining Set in Vintage Oak for $147.43 with free shipping. That's $32 under our November mention and the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Greer Loft Storage Bed in Espresso or Slate for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Big & Tall Recliner in Gray for $299. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $36.97 shipping charge. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's $25 under our October mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ellis Shutter Coffee Table for $47.80 with free shipping. That's $17 under last month's mention, $52 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the WFX Utility Wall Storage Cabinet in Gray/ Natural for $58.99 with free shipping. That is $120 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Sawyer Cove 10x12-Foot Barrel Roof Outdoor Gazebo for $229 with free shipping. That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $74.)
Update: The price has increased to $238. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Belfair Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $85.95 with free shipping. That's $164 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Hensley Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $86.08 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $144. Buy Now
