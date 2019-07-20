Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $209.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $194. Buy Now
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $299 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Amazon offers the Keter 90-Gallon Outdoor Deck Storage Box in Grey for $60.58 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it in another color for $5 less last month. Buy Now
- 485-lb. weight capacity
- doubles as a seat for 2 adults
- UV protected
- lockable lid
Wayfair takes up to 60% off a selection of patio furniture, lighting, grills, decor, and more during its Patio Refresh Sale. Shipping starts at $4.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45" in Dark Oak for $27.90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $32.09. Buy Now
- top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
- cabinet supports up to 44 lbs.
- measures 47.24" x 14.49" x 24.02"
- Model: BH48-084-899-01
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated self-circulating pump
- bubbler and 360° spray fountain heads
- measures 22.25" x 29.5"
- Model: 30386M01
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
