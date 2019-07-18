Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Belfair 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Dining Set in Driftwood Gray for $249.97 with free shipping. That's $409 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- steel frames
- tempered glass tabletop
- 4 all-weather wicker dining chairs
- non-fading olefin cushion covers
- table measures 39.8" x 39.8" x 28"
- chairs measure 28" x 28.3" x 35.9"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $299 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Wayfair takes up to 60% off a selection of patio furniture, lighting, grills, decor, and more during its Patio Refresh Sale. Shipping starts at $4.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Belham Living 10x12-Foot Steel Pergola with Retractable Canopy Shades in Brown/Green for $228.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Audio/Video Tower in Walnut for $49.84 with free shipping. That's $39 under our May mention, and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- measures 20.25" x 15.75" x 60"
- Model: BH48-084-099-52
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Black for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated self-circulating pump
- bubbler and 360° spray fountain heads
- measures 22.25" x 29.5"
- Model: 30386M01
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
