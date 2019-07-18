New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
BH&G Belfair 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Dining Set
$250 $659
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Belfair 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Dining Set in Driftwood Gray for $249.97 with free shipping. That's $409 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • steel frames
  • tempered glass tabletop
  • 4 all-weather wicker dining chairs
  • non-fading olefin cushion covers
  • table measures 39.8" x 39.8" x 28"
  • chairs measure 28" x 28.3" x 35.9"
