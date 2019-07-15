Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bankston 6-Person Dining Table in Espresso for $59.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- measures 58.5" x 35.5" x 30"
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Dalton Park 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Mocha for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- 40" x 40" x 36.25" table
- 4 chairs
- Model: BH12-084-499-04
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today. Buy Now
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same in a different color
- measures 55" x 35" x 30"
- butterfly leaf
- Model: OWTEXBR
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same price
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Kolton 3-Piece Patio Sectional Set with Gray Cushions for $299.98 with free shipping. That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two loveseats and a corner chair
- loveseats measures about 32" x 67" x 27"
- corner chair measures about 32" x 32" x 27"
- all-weather seat and back cushions are reversible and have fade-resistant covers
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's $24 under our mention from three weeks ago, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits handing files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
