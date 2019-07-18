Walmart · 40 mins ago
BH&G BHG Granary Modern Farmhouse Bookcase
$66 $200
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 10 hr ago
    Verified 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register