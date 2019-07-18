Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Published 56 min ago
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Black for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- lift top work surface with 40-lb. weight capacity
- 2 easy glide drawers (bottom drawer fits hanging files)
- measures 30.75" x 47.25" x 21.25"
- Model: 9913096W
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Dalton Park 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Mocha for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- 40" x 40" x 36.25" table
- 4 chairs
- Model: BH12-084-499-04
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of its Amazon brand home furniture. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PB15". Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Save on a variety of home furniture, decor, lighting. bedding and more. Shop Now
- Some larger items may also qualify for free scheduled delivery, which requires a signature.
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated self-circulating pump
- bubbler and 360° spray fountain heads
- measures 22.25" x 29.5"
- Model: 30386M01
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
