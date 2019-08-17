New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
BH&G Autumn Lane Windsor Chair
2 for $69 $113
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Windsor Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Black and Oak pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • each chair measures 18" x 20.25" x 36.5"
  • Model: BH10-084-001-17
Details
