Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Farmhouse Dining Table in Black/Oak for $57.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- Measures 58.5" x 35" x 29.5"
- Model: BH40-084-902-50
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Dalton Park 5-Piece Counter-Height Dining Set in Mocha for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- 40" x 40" x 36.25" table
- 4 chairs
- Model: BH12-084-499-04
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bankston 6-Person Dining Table in Espresso for $59.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- measures 58.5" x 35.5" x 30"
Ending today, Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White/Black pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's $235 under last week's mention and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Suzanne 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Smoke for $125.02 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
- drop-leaf style table
- 2 stools that tuck under table
- 200-lb. weight capacity per stool
- adjusts from approximately 15" to 30"
- Model: 23330
Wayfair offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in White/Black or Black for $1,299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $600 today. Buy Now
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
- Amazon and Sam's Club charge the same price
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Belham Living 10x12-Foot Steel Pergola with Retractable Canopy Shades in Brown/Green for $228.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Audio/Video Tower in Walnut for $49.84 with free shipping. That's $39 under our May mention, and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- measures 20.25" x 15.75" x 60"
- Model: BH48-084-099-52
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Black for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
