Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Acadia Round Patio Table in Black for $48.31 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Acadia Round Patio Coffee Table for $48.20 with free shipping. That's $81 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Keter 7.5-Gallon Cool Bar Rattan-Style Patio Cooler Table in Brown for $53.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although it was $14 less last Black Friday week. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cosco 8-Foot Centerfold Folding Table for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $10, although it was $4 less in April. Buy Now
Target offers the Threshold Camden Metal Rectangular Patio Dining Table for $137.49 with free shipping. That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
