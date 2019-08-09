- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Acadia Round Patio Coffee Table for $48.20 with free shipping. That's $81 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Houzz offers the GDF Studio San Tropez Wicker Dining Table with Tempered Glass Top in Brown for $159.19 with free shipping. That's $32 off list and at least $9 less than you'd pay at another GDF Studio storefront. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Sawyer Cove 10x12-Foot Barrel Roof Outdoor Gazebo for $229 with free shipping. That's $15 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $74.)
Update: The price has increased to $245. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Hillsboro Patio Double Glider Chair for $72.81 with free shipping. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
