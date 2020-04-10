Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
BH&G 8-Cube Organizer
$75 $120
free shipping

It has over 3,000 5-star reviews and is $15 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available at this price in Weathered
Features
  • 13" x 13" x 15" cube spaces
  • each cube can support up to 30 lbs.
  • top panel supports up to 100 lbs. vertically or 150 lbs if oriented horizontally
  • measures approximately 15" x 31" x 58"
  • Model: BH15-084-099-37
Comments
