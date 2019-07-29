New
Walmart · 46 mins ago
BH&G 60" Bristol Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
$300 $516
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 60" Bristol Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $216. Buy Now

  • A propane tank is required, but not included
  • measures 60" x 30" x 25.6"
  • UV-treated, powder-coated finish that resists rusting, blistering, and peeling
  • output of 46,000 BTUs
  • Model: BH47-093-999-07
2 comments
stam
This item is out of stock.
33 min ago
stam
The item price is incorrect.
34 min ago