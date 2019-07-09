New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G 5-Light Wood and Metal Chandelier
$119 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens 5-Light Wood and Metal Chandelier for $118.80 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 21" x 24" x 24"
  • 60" chain
  • five bulbs included
  • Model: 20991-000
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register