Walmart · 1 hr ago
$119 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens 5-Light Wood and Metal Chandelier for $118.80 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 24" x 24"
- 60" chain
- five bulbs included
- Model: 20991-000
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 3 days ago
Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack for $20.99. Coupon code "R7YZPQCW" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- continuous stay-on
- waterproof
- made of high-impact plastic to withstand extreme weather conditions
- warm white LED
- Model: Q29CD2801-08
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Utilitech Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Amazon · 2 days ago
Westinghouse Solar Powered Pathway Lights 10-Pack
$16 $27
free shipping
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Solar Powered Pathway Lights 10-Pack in Warm White for $26.99. Coupon code "IZFRU3KN" cuts that to $16.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention at $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- weatherproof
- solar rechargeable
- warm white LEDs
- Model: Q29CD2802-41
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Gazebo
$229 $272
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart · 5 days ago
BH&G Parker Creek 10x12-Foot Cabin Style Gazebo
$194 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from a month ago, $206 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vented double roof
- measures 144" x 118" x 104"
- Model: BH16-092-099-70
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G 20" Gear Wall Clock
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
