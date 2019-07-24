New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G 42" Fire Pit
$168
free shipping

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Copper for $167.94 with free shipping. That's $42 under our mention of a different color earlier this week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $82.) Buy Now

Features
  • matching hideaway tank cover
  • adjustable control
  • Model: BH47-093-999-12
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Patio Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register