Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$51 $100
free shipping

It's $4 under our July mention, $49 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Rustic Gray pictured)
  • measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
  • supports up to 300 lbs.
  • upholstered cushion
  • Model: BH47-022-499-08
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register