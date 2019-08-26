New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G 3-Piece Jeweled Embossed Bath Accessory Set
$9 $28
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 3-Piece Jeweled Embossed Bath Accessory Set in several colors (Titanium pictured) for $9.47. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 8" x 3" x 3" lotion dispenser
  • 1" x 4" x 5" soap dish
  • 4" x 2" x 4" toothbrush holder
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register