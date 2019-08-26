Casofu via Amazon offers the Casofu 71" Round Tortilla Blanket in several colors (Burrito-a pictured) with prices starting at $22.32. Coupon code "GTD9VZEB" drops the starting price to $13.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off and the lowest price we could find.



Update: Prices now start at $9.97 after coupon. Shop Now