Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 3-Piece Jeweled Embossed Bath Accessory Set in several colors (Titanium pictured) for $9.47. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dreamline Aqua 48x58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Casofu via Amazon offers the Casofu 71" Round Tortilla Blanket in several colors (Burrito-a pictured) with prices starting at $22.32. Coupon code "GTD9VZEB" drops the starting price to $13.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start at $9.97 after coupon. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors in Walnut or Weathered for $109 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention for the door-less model and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Adley River Deck Box for $79 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $21.) Buy Now
