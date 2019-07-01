New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20" diameter
- plastic frame
- requires 1 AA battery to operate (not included)
- Model: 53318
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 16 hrs ago
BH&G Pirate Pendulum Clock
$10 $19
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Pirate Pendulum Clock for $9.57 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires one AA battery
- Model: 57916
New
Amazon · 49 mins ago
Umbra Mappit Magnetic World Map Wall Decor
$24 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Umbra Mappit Magnetic World Map Wall Decor for $23.69 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- VMInnovations matches this price.
Features
- includes 12 nickel-plated magnets to mark locations or pin memos and photos
- Model: 1008050-624
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film
$9 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film for $8.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- removable and reusable
- reduces glare and 95% of UV rays
- measures 17.5" x 78.7"
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Redi Shade Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack
$18 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Redi Shade 36" x 72" Original Light Filtering Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in White for $18.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- trim to fit
- no tools needed to install
- Model: 1616204
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 wk ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Better Homes and Gardens Rustic TV Stand
$169
free shipping
$30 off and the best price we could find
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Rustic Country Antiqued TV Stand in Pine for $169 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. It accommodates most 52" flat panel TVs and features two shelves, two drawers, and fixed wheels.
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Elizabeth Dining Table
$59 $179
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Elizabeth Dining Table for $59 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 60" x 35.5" x 30"
- solid wood legs with metal supports
- seats up to 6
Sign In or Register