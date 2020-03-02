Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
$15 $50
pickup

That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available at this price in Barlesso
  • includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, and 4 bowls
  • top-rack dishwasher safe
  • BPA-free
  • not microwave or oven safe
  • Model: BH18-036-099-82
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dinnerware Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register