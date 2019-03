Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Sparrow Couple Pedestal Bird Bath in Antique Gold for $22.99. Coupon code "GARDEN10" cuts to. With, That's $1 under last week's mention, $41 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It measures 13.5" x 19.5" x 32", has a 16" pedestal base diameter, and is made from resin material.