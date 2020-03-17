free registration and lessions

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Home-schooling during the quarantine? Registering is free and there is variety of topics with thorough lessons. Shop Now
With videos, quizzes, educational games about a range of topics, including a kid-level explanation of the coronavirus, it's a way to occupy your children you can feel good about. Shop Now at National Geographic
Courses cover a range of subjects from Java for Android to understanding stress, learning guitar, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
That's $11 less than what we could find for a similar course. Shop Now at Udemy
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Through June, the classroom-friendly edition of the enormously popular game is available for free to help bridge the gap while schools are closed. Shop Now
Fanim Industries is recalling around 70,000 of its fans, sold exclusively at Lowe's stores and online, due to faulty blades. Shop Now
Stuck inside and need some entertainment? The Met Opera has you covered! Stream nightly encore performances of their Live in HD cinematic series from March 16 to March 22, 2020. Each performance will be available starting at 7:30 pm EST through 3:30 pm EST the following day on the Met Opera homepage. (The performances will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.)
And who said social distancing had to be boring? Shop Now
