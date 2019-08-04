Nordstrom offers the BB Dakota Women's Crop Jumpsuit in Ivory or Red for $71.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from 10 to 14 only
Expires 8/4/2019
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Marina Azure pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day pickup where available; otherwise, choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- It's available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Nordstrom offers the S'well Traveler 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Aurora for $22.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- non-leaching
- toxin-free
- claims to be virtually unbreakable
- keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12
Nordstrom offers the Green Toys 18-Piece Plastic Meal Maker Dough Set for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- includes four tubs of nontoxic dough and assorted meal-making tools
- BPA-, phthalate- and PVC-free
- features recycled plastic and organic dough ingredients
Nordstrom offers the Caslon Women's Rounded V-Neck Tee in several colors (Ivory Blue Carter Stripe pictured) for $15.90 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XXL
- cotton-blend
Nordstrom discounts a wide selection of men's, women's, kids', and home items as part of its Anniversary Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include adidas, Calvin Klein, Boss, and Dior. Shop Now
