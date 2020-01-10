Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
B57 Waterproof Activity Tracker
$17 $24
free shipping

That's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Losmee via Amazon.
  • Ships from China and may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
  • available in several colors
  • 1.3" color screen
  • music control and weather display
  • heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep monitor
  • Expires 1/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
