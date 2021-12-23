Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.4 E Lens for Sony E for $199 (low by $80).
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Pick up a gift card or another Apple product someone in the family is wishing for, with prices starting at $15 and up to $70 off select items. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Orders over $35 get free shipping.)
- Pictured are the 2nd-Gen Apple Airpods for $99.99 (low by $19).
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That is the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote control and scheduling via the Kasa mobile app
- Model: HS105 KIT
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
That's the best price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Live near a Micro Center? They have it for $349.99 in store.
- 3.6GHz base speed; up to 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- LGA 1700 socket
- Model: i7-12700K
Sign In or Register