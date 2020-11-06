Save on laptops, tablets, camera accessories, digital storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Tamrac Stratus 8 Camera Shoulder Bag for $59.95 (low by $66).
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
This week is the Wish List Sale, which includes up to $440 off Windows laptops, $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series, and up to $70 on select Samsung smartwatches, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on TVs, speakers, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Some items include free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees or to grab fresh and frozen items.
- Pictured is the Samsung TU800D-Series 85" 4K Crystal LED UHD Smart TV for $1798 ($200 off).
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Save on small kitchen appliances, shaving & grooming, baby items, toothbrushes, and more. Shop Now at Philips
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's a savings of $340. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
It's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- for PS4, Xbox One, & PC
- includes steering wheel & headset
- works with all Thrustmaster bases
- Model: 4160771
