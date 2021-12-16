Save on a range of electronics, including laptops, flash cards, external hard drives, camera accessories, and much more. Plus, many items get free next-day shipping, just in time to go under the tree. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $619 ($130 off list).
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Prime members who are first-time Echo customers can get this bundle discount – you'd pay $20 for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. (Non-members pay $2 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- The Amazon Music subscription renews at $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 for non-members) – make sure to cancel if you don't want to pay.
- voice-controlled
- adapts to speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal references
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
Take up to half off Fire Tablets, Fire TV Sticks, Echo devices, TVs, and home security. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
There are substantial discounts on cameras & lenses, computer accessories, portable storage, and other tech items. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That is a whopping $1,000 drop from the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $20.20.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- two USB 2.0 DreamColor ports
- four USB 3.0 ports
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 800:1 contrast ratio
- Model: D7R00A8#ABA
- UPC: 887758227848
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
Save $500 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- f/2.8 constant aperture w/ electromagnetic diaphragm
- 24 to 70mm focal length range
- 4 stops of Vibration Reduction for handheld & low light shooting
- Model: 20052
