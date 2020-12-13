There are substantial discounts on smartphones, cameras and accessories, flash storage, and other tech items. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Many items, including cheap stuff, appear to ship for free.
-
Expires 12/14/2020
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of everyday use items and places a reorder (or notifies you) when low
- 18" x 13"
Save on small kitchen appliances, shaving & grooming, baby items, toothbrushes, and more. Shop Now at Philips
Apply coupon code "VGGMUT37" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9aboy Store via Amazon.
- HDMI input max resolution of 3840x2160p at 30Hz
- USB output max resolution of 1920x1080p at 30Hz
Want to create a smarter home? Save on Smart hubs, thermostats, security systems and more with prices starting at $18. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Google Nest 3rd-Gen. Learning Thermostat for $199.99 ($50 off list).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
It's $115 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560 x 1080 native resolution
- Includes detachable stand and wall mount
- Model: 34WL550-B
That's $10 under our previous mention and the best price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 8 hours' playback
- 10Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3-button remote
- Model: 1064317
That's $10 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $410 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Sign In or Register