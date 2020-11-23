Save on a wide selection items including cameras, headphones, computers, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ Lens and Accessory Kit for $498 ($150 off).
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save up to 50% off headphones, up to 50% off video games, up to $250 off iPhone, up to 50% toys, and many more such offers. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of items including home items, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $10 under last month's mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in several colors (Cosmic Gray pictured).
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
