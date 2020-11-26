Shop and save on laptops, camera gear, smart assistants, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on apparel, furniture, home decor, small appliances, toys, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Clip the on-page coupon to drop this to $2 under Amazon's price.
Update: It's now $29.99 after coupon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Black. (You can preorder in Olive or Orange, but there's no indication of when stock will be available.)
- Search "AMB5FTMBK" to find it.
- 1.1" OLED display
- PPG optical heart rate monitor
- 11 sport modes
- 16GB storage
- water resistant to 164 feet
- compatible with iOS and Android
- Model: S2005OV1N
- UPC: 850015911842
Sign In or Register